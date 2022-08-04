Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 379 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,709,000 after buying an additional 64,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,397,000 after buying an additional 335,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 337,012 shares of company stock valued at $47,193,071. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.25.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

