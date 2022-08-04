Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.98. 19,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,368. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

