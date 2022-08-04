Keep Network Price Tops $0.18 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $152.68 million and approximately $399,706.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 842,857,757 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

