Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. Kellogg also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.12-$4.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:K traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after buying an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,385,000 after buying an additional 79,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

