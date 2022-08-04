Kemper Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kemper to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Kemper Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 259,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.76. Kemper has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $70.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason N. Gorevic purchased 3,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 98.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 182.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

