Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,855,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMPR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Kemper news, Director Jason N. Gorevic purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,977. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

