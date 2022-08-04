Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 93,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 577.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,598,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. Kenon has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 61.18% and a net margin of 267.63%.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

