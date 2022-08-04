KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EIX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 52.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 42,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.