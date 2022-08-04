KeyCorp Comments on Charter Communications, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a report released on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $30.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $644.72.

Charter Communications Stock Up 3.3 %

CHTR stock opened at $452.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

