KeyCorp Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $88.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.58.

Brunswick stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $1,387,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

