KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Update

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINZ. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

KINS Technology Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ KINZ opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. KINS Technology Group has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

KINS Technology Group Company Profile

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

