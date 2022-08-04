Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Raised to $275.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.4 %

KNSL traded up $5.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.16. 1,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $157.81 and a 12-month high of $248.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

