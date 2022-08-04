KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $53.18. 155,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,287. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 114,338 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $8,445,000.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

