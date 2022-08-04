KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.30 Per Share

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $23.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $397.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,171. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.08 and its 200 day moving average is $347.54.

Insider Activity at KLA

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,973 shares of company stock worth $697,514 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.