Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 10,228 Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Escalade as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Escalade by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 543,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.14. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

