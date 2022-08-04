Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,291,000 after buying an additional 387,746 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 61,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $52.31 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

