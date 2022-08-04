Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.09% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 43.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

