Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $168.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $456.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

