Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,358,774,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,426,000 after purchasing an additional 251,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,412,000 after purchasing an additional 365,237 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,747,000 after purchasing an additional 298,322 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.