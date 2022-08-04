Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $320,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 899.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,202 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,821 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £130 ($159.29) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £115 ($140.91) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $202.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.73.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -470.72%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

