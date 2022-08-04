Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $135,000 in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESCA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Escalade during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Escalade by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 539,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Escalade by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Escalade during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Escalade in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. Escalade, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

