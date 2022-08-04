Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in NL Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NL opened at $9.19 on Thursday. NL Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $448.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NL Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

See Also

