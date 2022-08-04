Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 492 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe stock opened at $424.54 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

