Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 781 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $189.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

