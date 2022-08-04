Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMKR. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 340,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 763.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 279,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.25. EMCORE Co. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

