Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingredion Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

