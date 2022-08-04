Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Shares Up 7%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 38,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 82,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.42 million and a PE ratio of -12.07.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

