Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $24.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, Director Scott I. Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott I. Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $43,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,636 shares of company stock worth $1,014,312. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,451,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 130,445 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,228.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -101.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.