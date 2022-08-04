Krista Dalton Sells 2,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Overstock.com Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at $16,395,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Raymond James started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

