Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.54

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.54 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.76 ($0.11). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,138,944 shares changing hands.

Kromek Group Trading Up 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The firm has a market cap of £48.04 million and a P/E ratio of -8.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 338,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £30,450.96 ($37,312.78).

Kromek Group Company Profile

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear industry, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and Africa. The company's products provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications, ranging from the identification of cancerous tissues to hazardous materials, such as explosives, as well as the analysis of radioactive materials.

