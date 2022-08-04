Kryptomon (KMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million

Kryptomon (KMON) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $28,587.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00643222 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016276 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035473 BTC.
Kryptomon Profile
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.
Kryptomon Coin Trading
