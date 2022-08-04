Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.84-$1.02 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ~$0.84-1.02 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 39,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,727. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 427,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 93,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

