Kylin Price Tops $0.0188 on Top Exchanges (KYL)

Kylin (KYL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Kylin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $57,563.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,150.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004350 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032206 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

About Kylin

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

Kylin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

