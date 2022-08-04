Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDGet Rating) were up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 12,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,854,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,478.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 24,080 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,478.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elly Keinan bought 26,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 417,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,566.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

