Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) were up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 12,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,854,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,478.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 24,080 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,478.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elly Keinan bought 26,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 417,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,566.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.