L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:LCAA opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.
Institutional Trading of L Catterton Asia Acquisition
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 74,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 12,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 368,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 365,052 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,797,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,654,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
