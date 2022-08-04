L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LCAA opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of L Catterton Asia Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 74,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 12,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 368,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 365,052 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,797,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,654,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.