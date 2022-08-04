L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 3.5% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.07. 2,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,430. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

