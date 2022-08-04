Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.47. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

