Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 111 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $10,704,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $2,746,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,078,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $208.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

