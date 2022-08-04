Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $94.53 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

