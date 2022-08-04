Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CAO Brok A. Lahrman Sells 250 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $18,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $74.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $85.71.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 40.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 70.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 29.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

