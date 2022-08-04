Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.2 %

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,747. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.75. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 43,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.