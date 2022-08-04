Lansing Street Advisors Acquires Shares of 29,464 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 720,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 44,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,090.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 400,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,679,291. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.