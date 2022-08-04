Lansing Street Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,917 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 5.8% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMG traded up $6.18 on Thursday, reaching $1,591.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,092. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,347.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1,429.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,823.54.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

