Lansing Street Advisors Acquires Shares of 67,646 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,999. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

