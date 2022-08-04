Lansing Street Advisors Acquires Shares of 8,174 Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QVAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 195,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:QVAL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,854 shares. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65.

