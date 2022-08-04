Lansing Street Advisors Buys New Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,633. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

