Lansing Street Advisors Buys Shares of 34,589 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after buying an additional 4,618,120 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 661.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 489,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,916,000 after buying an additional 425,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after buying an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,020,000 after buying an additional 272,481 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,503,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.59. 1,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,575. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.30.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.