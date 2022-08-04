Lansing Street Advisors Invests $4.03 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.6% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after buying an additional 826,241 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,841,000 after buying an additional 763,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.35. 33,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,526,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

