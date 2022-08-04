Lansing Street Advisors Makes New $366,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.94. 39,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,532,090. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.