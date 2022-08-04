Lansing Street Advisors Purchases Shares of 15,554 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 542,242 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.02. 51,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,641,011. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

